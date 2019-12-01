CLEVELAND (AP) – Police say a woman has been killed in a shooting in Cleveland.
A police statement says officers responded around 1 a.m. Sunday to a report of shots fired. Cleveland officers say the 19-year-old woman was found near a nightclub where a fight had occurred earlier. Police say the woman was found shot in the head and chest and died at a hospital.
Investigators say the shooting followed a fight that occurred inside the Legacy Entertainment Complex nightclub. Police report security at the establishment ordered everyone to leave after the fight began.
Authorities say a man seen running from the area was shot in the leg and shot back toward the club, striking the woman.
Police say a man has been taken into custody. Their investigation is continuing.
