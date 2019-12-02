PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– If you watched the Steelers and Browns on TV yesterday, you couldn’t help but notice fans wearing duck hats and even duck masks in the stands.

It’s all in honor of first-year quarterback Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges and what he’s done on the field this season.

Steeler fans like Paula Flowers say, “He’s the man… he just had to prove himself.”

In addition to being the Steelers’ quarterback, Hodges is also world -champion duck caller.

Lots of Steelers fans were paying tribute.

After two victories, more fans were in the Strip District looking to buy anything that represents the ‘Duck’.

All of a sudden Duck-mania is spreading like wildfire through Pittsburgh.

He’s even getting bigger than the rubber duck that invaded the city a few years ago.

Local business owner Jimmy Coen has duck plans at his store.

“Last night I ordered a big, 8-foot rubber duck for the store.”