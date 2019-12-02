



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Pittsburgh Penguins goalkeeper Matt Murray will auction equipment worn last season’s Stadium Series game to benefit the Delta Foundation of Pittsburgh.

The worn items included Murray’s personalized mask, pads, glove and blocker from the Stadium Series game along with a meet-and-greet with Murray.

Officials say the winning bidder will also receive four tickets to the March 24 game at PPG Paints Arena.

The online auction will be held from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11. Anyone interested can place a bid at mattmurray.givesmart.com.

The Penguins are partnering with the Delta Foundation for Pride Night at the arena as a part of the team’s ‘Hockey is for Everyone’ initiative.

“I am proud to the Penguins’ ambassador once again for ‘Hockey is for Everyone,’” Murray said.

“I hope that auctioning my Stadium Series gear will bring more attention to our Pride Night, and provide extra assistance to the Delta Foundation of Pittsburgh. I look forward to meeting the winning bidders.”

