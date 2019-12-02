PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pens are adding depth to their club and they are bringing in a familiar face to do so.

The Pens announced the signing of Stefan Noesen Monday afternoon. Noesen has led the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins in scoring (both goals and points) so far this season.

“The Penguins have agreed to terms with forward Stefan Noesen on a one-year contract. The two-way deal runs through the end of this season and has a value of $700,000 at the NHL level.”

The Penguins have agreed to terms with forward Stefan Noesen on a one-year contract. The two-way deal runs through the end of this season and has a value of $700,000 at the NHL level. Details: https://t.co/bm357bnJ72 pic.twitter.com/qiSX8EVYRJ — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) December 2, 2019

Noesen is now under a two-way deal and is heading to the Penguins to help supplement the lineup that is riddled with injuries.

“#Pens add in their release that Noesen is reporting to the NHL club. That could explain why Joseph Blandisi is reportedly on waivers.”

#Pens add in their release that Noesen is reporting to the NHL club. That could explain why Joseph Blandisi is reportedly on waivers. — Matt Vensel (@mattvensel) December 2, 2019

The 26-year-old has played for the New Jersey Devils and Anaheim Ducks before becoming a prospect in the Penguins’ minor league system.

Forward Bryan Rust is still day-to-day while Patric Hornqvist was injured in a fall at practice and is being evaluated.