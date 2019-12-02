  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bryan Rust, NHL, Patric Hornqvist, Pittsburgh Penguins, Pittsburgh Sports, Stefan Noesen

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pens are adding depth to their club and they are bringing in a familiar face to do so.

The Pens announced the signing of Stefan Noesen Monday afternoon. Noesen has led the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins in scoring (both goals and points) so far this season.

“The Penguins have agreed to terms with forward Stefan Noesen on a one-year contract. The two-way deal runs through the end of this season and has a value of $700,000 at the NHL level.”

Noesen is now under a two-way deal and is heading to the Penguins to help supplement the lineup that is riddled with injuries.

“#Pens add in their release that Noesen is reporting to the NHL club. That could explain why Joseph Blandisi is reportedly on waivers.”

The 26-year-old has played for the New Jersey Devils and Anaheim Ducks before becoming a prospect in the Penguins’ minor league system.

Forward Bryan Rust is still day-to-day while Patric Hornqvist was injured in a fall at practice and is being evaluated.

Comments