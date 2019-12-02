



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is seeking to hear opinions from residents about the access and mobility of transportation in the downtown area.

Our partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that the partnership has created a survey to develop a new Downtown Pittsburgh Mobility Plan that will make navigating in the city easier for riders who work, live, and visit the city.

Chris Watts, Vice President of Mobility at Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership said, “It’s designed to make immediate changes. This plan is about the immediate ways Downtown can be optimized to provide better mobility and access to the people who use it.”

Some changes will include prioritizing streets for delivery trucks, pedestrian walkways, and through traffic on certain roads.

“Some people think there’s too much traffic and not enough parking and other people like the walkability of Downtown and want to see that made even easier. We have to hear from everyone and see how we can meet their needs,” said Watts.

The new development will cost an estimated $3.8 billion.

Click here to learn more details about the project and participate in the survey.