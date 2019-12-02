PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Eight of the leading Democratic candidates for President of the United States will be in Pittsburgh on December 14.

Sources tell KDKA, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, and Tom Steyer will be the candidates in attendance.

A coalition of parents, educators, school staff, and community members have invited the candidates to the city for the “Public Education Forum 2020” at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

The forum will be hosted by OnePA and the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers.

“I’m extremely proud of our union membership, community leaders, education activists and public schools all coming together to be a part of this forum,” said PFT President Nina Esposito-Visgitis. “In Pittsburgh, we try to solve tough education challenges with innovative solutions in a pragmatic, collaborative manner. We won’t shy away from asking tough, fair, probing questions of these candidates.”

Topics will range from class sizes, increased wraparound services for students, and resource allocation for neighborhood public schools.

“Public schools are the heart of a strong democracy. When the most vulnerable children in our country are supported and elevated into opportunity and resources through education, WE ALL WIN! The question we have to ask is, which presidential candidates are ready to take a stand to defend and expand our Public Schools?” Asked Devon Taliafarro, Newly Elected Pittsburgh School Board Member and One PA member.

Several cities were in the running for the forum and ultimately it was decided that Pittsburgh would host the event.