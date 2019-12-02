Comments
SMITHTON, Pa. (KDKA) – No one was injured after a train crashed into a tractor trailer in Westmoreland County.
Dispatchers say a train struck a tractor trailer on the 600 block of Center Street in Smithton, Westmoreland County Monday morning.
The tractor trailer driver says he has been parking his tractor trailer next to the tracks for the past 15 years, but today he parked a little too close.
The train clipped his tractor trailer and caused minimal damage.
No one was injured and the tracks are open.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.