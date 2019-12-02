



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Firefighters battled a massive fire involving two homes in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood Sunday night.

Pittsburgh Police say firefighters responded to a three-alarm structure fire on the 800 block of Luella Street around 10 p.m. Sunday.

On my way home after work I drove by this house fire. It gave me such a sick gut feeling that this family may have lost everything. I pray that everyone made it out ok and that all emergency responders are ok #FirstResponders#PittsburghFireDepartment#RedCross@pghfirefighters pic.twitter.com/FuEGuJb8a0 — Charlie Batch (@CharlieBatch16) December 2, 2019

They say when firefighters arrived on the scene, they found two abandoned homes fully engulfed in flames. A nearby house, also abandoned, was exposed to the fire. Police say one of the houses was previously condemned and was going to be demolished.

The large fire was contained within 30 to 40 minutes, police say.

No one was living in any of the three homes and no one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.