



CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — As the morning turned into the afternoon in the MSA headquarters parking lot Tuesday, Christmas presents continued to fill the giant inflatable gift box in their parking lot.

It’s part of their partnership with former Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Charlie Batch’s Best of the Batch Foundation.

“That’s what it’s about for us. It’s about being able to spread that holiday cheer and give to those who need it most,” MSA Global Manager Samanth D’Uva said.

For more than a dozen years, Batch’s foundation has worked with schools, shelters, and the housing authority to find people who may need a little help making Christmas special for their families.

“It’s fantastic. It really is. It’s a great feeling. We deliver everything with a bunch of volunteers,” Best of the Batch Director of Operations Ryan McConnell said. “Charlie delivers every toy to every household. To see the joys on these kid’s faces is just unbelievable.”

During that time, they have taken on more families in need. This year they plan to help more than 120 families across the area. Their biggest need is the shelters with some requests coming in as late as Christmas Eve.

“These folks will receive toys as well as household items, dish sets, pot sets, towels and things like that,” McConnell said.

For the employees of MSA, this is their way of being good neighbors during the season of giving.

“It’s what I believe is a moral responsibility we have and I have to how do we give back to the community that helps us be good citizens,” MSA President of the Americas Steve Blanco said as he put a gift in the inflatable present.

There will be another drive this Thursday outside the U.S. Steel Tower.

If you can’t make it there, here is a list of other places where you can drop off presents.

According to McConnell, the presents all get delivered on Christmas Eve.