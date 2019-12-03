



COLLIER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — An early morning water main break has shut down a busy road in Collier Township and is causing a traffic headache for commuters and school buses.

Officials with Penn American Water say the 30-inch main burst around 3:30 a.m. along Thoms Run Road at the intersection with Price Road.

According to officials, about 60 customers are without service. Crews are hoping to have water back to those people by noon.

However, officials have not yet given a timetable on when Thoms Run Road will reopen to traffic.

Initially, they had vehicles going up Price Road to get around the break, but soon discovered that is a dead-end street. Crews then moved the barriers farther up, and now morning commuters are being forced to turn around in a nearby restaurant parking lot and find an alternative route.

Debris is scattered across Thoms Run Road.

The break is also impacted a number of Chartiers Valley School District buses.

The district is telling students who catch their bus at Price Road to wait for it near the Two Brothers Bar-B-Q.

Other buses impacted include:

Primary School #44

Intermediate School #51 and #56

Middle School #50 and #59

High School van #12

