Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Devlin “Duck” Hodges has been named the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers, so of course Pittsburghers are trying to bring back the legendary giant rubber duck in his honor.
A petition was started to Steelers Nation to demand that Pittsburgh mayor Bill Peduto bring the giant duck back to Pittsburgh.
The 40-foot duck appeared in Pittsburgh for about a month in the fall of 2013 and drew about a million visitors, most who came to have their pictures taken with the oversized toy.
The Change.org petition was just recently started and doesn’t have a lot of support, but organizers are hoping to get 100,000 signatures.
Check out the petition here.
You must log in to post a comment.