PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As the hearings begin tomorrow, extra focus will be on Republican Guy Reschenthaler since he sits on the House Judiciary Committee.

KDKA’s Amy Wadas talked to him this afternoon as well as Democrat Mike Doyle for their reaction to the impeachment report released today.

“Amy, let me show you this thing. It’s 300 pages. It’s single spaced. We just got it and they expect to vote on this tonight. It’s a sham,” said Reschenthaler.

Reschenthaler does not stand for what’s being said in the impeachment report released today by House Democrats.

“It’s just really unrealistic. It shows just how this process has been railroaded through the system and how secretive Schiff and the far left Democrats have been,” said Congressman Reschenthaler.

The report accuses President Trump of placing his own personal and political interests above the national interests of the U.S. and endangering national security by soliciting assistance from a foreign government to boost his re-election prospects. It’s based on more than 130 hours of public and private testimony by 17 witnesses before three committees over the past two months.

“It’s pretty clear to anyone who watched those proceedings as I did, the behavior is impeachable,” said Congressman Doyle.

Democrat Mike Doyle said the president’s administration refusing to testify says it all.

“I think it’s pretty clear when the president’s top people — the secretary of state, his chief of staff, his personal attorney, John Bolton and the like — aren’t coming forward to testify under oath to say something different than what we’ve heard at testimony,” said Doyle.