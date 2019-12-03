Filed Under:Allegheny County, Arrest, Fatal Shooting, Homicide, Local TV, Northview Heights, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man already in jail is now facing homicide charges for a murder that happened in 2015.

Police say they issued an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Randy Johnson on Tuesday.

He’s facing charges of criminal homicide, robbery and criminal conspiracy in the death of Deron McCray, who was 23 when he was shot.

The fatal shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. inside a home in the 1400 block of Chicago Street on Nov. 16.

Police say Johnson is currently in jail on unrelated charges.

