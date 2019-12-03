



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is behind bars after a traffic stop on the North Side led to a police chase, car crash and drug bust.

According to a criminal complaint, the pursuit began when plainclothes officers in an unmarked vehicle watched a Jeep allegedly pull from a curb into a traffic lane without using a turn signal.

Police followed the vehicle and turned on their lights. The driver, identified as Adam Salmon, pulled over on an ramp to Beaver Avenue and Route 65 on the North Side.

During the traffic stop, police say he kept reaching into a bag next him and started reaching into the back seat.

Concerned that Salmon was reaching for a weapon, one officer commanded him to stop and step out of the vehicle while the officer on the other side of the vehicle drew his firearm.

That’s when Salmon allegedly sped off down the ramp and onto Beaver Avenue. A police chase ensued until Salmon reportedly crashed into the barrier on Route 65.

Police say he got out of the car, ran across Route 65 then jumped over a wall that led to a 20-foot drop.

Other officers were notified and Salmon was eventually found hiding under a parked car. He was taken into custody without incident.

When police searched the Jeep, they say they found seven bricks of heroin, a large bag of cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Police say a gun was also recovered from where Salmon had fled, and a magazine was found in the Jeep’s console.

Police say they believe Salmon was intending to deliver the drugs. According to police, Salmon has plead guilty to charges of possession with intent to deliver multiple times.

He was transported to the Allegheny County Jail.