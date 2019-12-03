



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pockets of snow are expected today as narrow bands of lake effect snow will continue moving through the area.

Right now, it looks like the places most likely to see these pockets of snow are Allegheny, Butler and Washington counties. Any accumulations today will be minor.

The Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisories for the eastern ridges has been cancelled. Accumulating snow has ended and conditions should improve through the remainder of this morning. #mdwx #wvwx #pawx — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) December 3, 2019

On Wednesday, as we head into the afternoon, we will see a significant lake effect snow event with big totals possible along the shores of Lake Erie. Locally, we will see some minor accumulations with upwards of three inches falling in the Laurel Highlands. That means they will see significantly more than everyone else.

Along Lake Erie, there could be totals of more than 10 inches in some spots.

Temperatures will be below average for the next week.

Just a heads up, data is showing a big temperature dip next week.

