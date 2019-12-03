



— A Georgia man is accused of throwing his two young children over a barbed wire fence while trying to run away from the police.

Officers began chasing Deondrea Leonard, 34, of Smyrna as he walked along the center turn lane of a busy street on Nov. 24, pushing the children in a stroller, CBS affiliate WGCL reported.

Investigators say Leonard disobeyed commands to stop. During the pursuit, he “stopped once to throw” his 1-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter “over a 7-foot-high barbed wire fence then continued running,” according to his arrest warrant.

Police: Man threw children, ages 1 and 4, over barbed wire fence during chase https://t.co/TVsFgeEM0B — All Things CBS47 (@AllThingsCBS47) November 30, 2019

The 1-year-old landed on his face and suffered minor scratches, police said.

Leonard was charged with two felony counts of cruelty to children and misdemeanor counts of walking on a roadway, giving a false identifying information to an officer and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Leonard remains at the Cobb County jail with bail set at $22,200.