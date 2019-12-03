PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Panthers had a total of eight players named to all-conference honors this week.

Three of the eight took home first team All-ACC awards, including junior center Jimmy Morrissey, sophomore defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman and sophomore safety Paris Ford.

“First Team All-ACC 🏆 Jimmy Morrissey | @jimbo_slice123 • Did not allow a sack this season • Rated as Pitt’s top run blocker • 35 career starts at C #H2P”

• Rated as Pitt's top run blocker

• 35 career starts at C#H2P pic.twitter.com/GAYxNEShL5 — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) December 3, 2019

On the second team, Pitt contributed junior defensive end Patrick Jones II and senior cornerback Dane Jackson. Third team honors went to to senior Maurice Ffrench, both as a wide receiver and in the all-purpose category, as well as junior offensive guard Bryce Hargrove. Receiving Honorable Mention recognition are senior linebacker Kylan Johnson and senior defensive tackle Amir Watts. Ffrench also earned Honorable Mention as a specialist.

The official All-ACC Team is voted on by conference head coaches, a representative from each of the 14 schools’ radio broadcast teams and select media members who cover the league on a daily basis.

The Panthers are in a waiting period with bowl eligibility after finishing 3rd in the Coastal Division with a 7-5 overall record in 2019.