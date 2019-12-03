Comments
NORTH SIDE (KDKA) — Veterans of the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police were honored for their work.
Police officers with 25, 30, 35 or 40 years of service were recognized for the work they’ve done in the city at Tuesday’s Police Years of Service ceremony.
Assistant Chief Linda Rosato-Barone was the only officer to hit the 40-year mark.
Crossing guards Elaine Alter and Marlene Lamanna also have four decades of service.
“Part of our officer wellness is to make sure we are taking care of our officers. So we instituted this to say our most sincere thanks for the job they do,” said Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Chief Scott Schubert.
Tuesday’s ceremony was held at the Community College of Allegheny County on the North Side.
