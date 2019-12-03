WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police say the victim of an overnight shooting in Wilkinsburg was found hiding underneath a vehicle.
According to investigators, Wilkinsburg Police were first called to Singer Place around 1 a.m. for a report of gunfire.
Police say they found the 37-year-old victim hiding under a nearby vehicle. His name has not been released.
He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
At last check, he was in stable condition.
Police say they have no suspects or motives at this time.
Allegheny County Police are continuing the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477); callers can remain anonymous.
You must log in to post a comment.