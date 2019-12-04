  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the most notable voices in hockey decided to stop by Primianti’s for lunch ahead of his broadcast.

Mike Emrick took a picture at a local Primanti Bros. wearing his Pittsburgh Pirates gear.

“Celebrating 50 years of sportscasting, in the city where his career all started. Happy to have you Doc.”

Emrick is in town to broadcast the Pittsburgh Penguins game against the St. Louis Blues at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:00 p.m.

