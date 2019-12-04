  • KDKA TVOn Air

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Maroon 5 is coming to the KeyBank Pavilion this summer.

KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown announced on Wednesday that the band Maroon 5 is hitting the road with Meghan Trainor, and they’ll be stopping in the area.

The two will play a show on Friday, June 19 of next summer.

Pre-sale starts Monday at 12 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday, Dec. 13 at noon.

Maroon 5 will also be back in Pennsylvania again for a show Sept. 5 at Hersheypark Stadium.

You can get more info and buy tickets online.

