PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – State Police are looking for a man accused of escaping from a correctional facility.
On Twitter, State Police Troop B say Michael Rose signed out of the Renewal Community Corrections Center on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and hasn’t returned.
They say he’s currently serving time for burglary and Rose has an “extensive criminal history.”
Pennsylvania State Police have issued a warrant for escape. They did not give any information about where he could have gone.
Troop B covers Washington, Fayette, Allegheny and Greene counties.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 412-299-1607.
