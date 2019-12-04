Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A multi-vehicle crash on the Parkway North is creating huge traffic delays for morning commuters.
Traffic backed up bumper-to-bumper along the highway just after 7 a.m.
Horrible inbound delays on the Parkway North/I-279 due to a crash in the area of the Vets Brg @KDKA pic.twitter.com/TIxA31otGI
— Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) December 4, 2019
It happened near the Veterans Bridge.
Officials have not yet said what caused the crash, or if there are any injuries.
Because of the heavy delays, PennDOT says they are waiving the two occupant requirement for the HOV lanes.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.