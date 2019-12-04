  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A multi-vehicle crash on the Parkway North is creating huge traffic delays for morning commuters.

Traffic backed up bumper-to-bumper along the highway just after 7 a.m.

It happened near the Veterans Bridge.

Officials have not yet said what caused the crash, or if there are any injuries.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Because of the heavy delays, PennDOT says they are waiving the two occupant requirement for the HOV lanes.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

