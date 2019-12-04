



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After making the hire last week, the Pirates officially introduced new manager Derek Shelton to Pittsburgh.

Pirates front office staff joined Shelton at the press conference Wednesday morning as the offseason is about to heat up.

“Today, the Pirates introduce Derek Shelton as the 41st Manager in team history.”

Today, the Pirates introduce Derek Shelton as the 41st Manager in team history. https://t.co/QTlGyjfzH4 — Pirates (@Pirates) December 4, 2019

WATCH THE FULL DEREK SHELTON INTRODUCTORY PRESS CONFERENCE HERE:

Shelton, 49, has 15 years of coaching experience at the MLB level, but this will be his first manager job of his career. He was with the Minnesota Twins since the start of the 2018 season as the bench coach. He spent one season as the Quality Control Coach for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2017. He served as a hitting coach for a couple of teams before that, working for the Cleveland Indians from 2005-2009 and the Tampa Bay Rays from 2010-2016. Before coaching, Shelton was a minor league catcher for a couple of seasons in the New York Yankees organization.

“New Pirates Skipper and family! Welcome to Pittsburgh. Pledging a fun clubhouse dedicated to winning hear from the new manager @5&6 ⁦@KDKA”

New Pirates Skipper and family! Welcome to Pittsburgh. Pledging a fun clubhouse dedicated to winning hear from the new manager @5&6 ⁦@KDKA⁩ pic.twitter.com/ixJ9J1ltUE — John Shumway (@KDKAShumway) December 4, 2019

Shelton will wear No. 17 for the Pirates.