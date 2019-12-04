Filed Under:Babies, Construction Project, Erie, Local TV, newborn babies, UPMC


ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) – Newborn babies at UPMC in Erie were all dressed up to celebrate a milestone in a hospital construction project.

UPMC shared photos of the babies on Twitter, saying their newest patients were dressed up as a construction project moves “one step closer to completion.”

The final steel beam for an $111 million patient tower was set on Tuesday. The seven-story building will be on East Second Street between the main hospital and Magee-Womens, UPMC Hamot.

(Photo Credit: UPMC/Instagram)

The babies were wearing adorable crocheted construction hats and orange safety vests.

