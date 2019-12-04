ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) – Newborn babies at UPMC in Erie were all dressed up to celebrate a milestone in a hospital construction project.
UPMC shared photos of the babies on Twitter, saying their newest patients were dressed up as a construction project moves “one step closer to completion.”
The final steel beam for an $111 million patient tower was set on Tuesday. The seven-story building will be on East Second Street between the main hospital and Magee-Womens, UPMC Hamot.
The babies were wearing adorable crocheted construction hats and orange safety vests.
Look at these little ones at UPMC Hamot BEAMing with pride that the $111 million new patient tower is getting closer to completion with the setting of the final steel beam! pic.twitter.com/PdAjxpKf4A
— UPMC (@UPMC) December 4, 2019
You must log in to post a comment.