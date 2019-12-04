WHITEHALL, Pa. (KDKA) – A South Park woman is facing more than 60 counts of forgery after she allegedly stole nearly $28,000 from a 91-year-old man.
According to Whitehall Borough Police Department, a 91-year-old Whitehall man hired Patricia Schmotzer to clean his house.
Police say from the beginning of October 2018 and as recently as mid-November, Schmotzer wrote herself a total of 64 checks, each one around $500.
The victim told police he didn’t write any of these checks and that he had hired Schmotzer to clean his house for the past 3 years. He told police he pays her $50 cash each time.
Police say the victim’s son noticed that multiple check books were missing — including three new books recently bought in September.
The total number stolen totals $27,910, police say.
