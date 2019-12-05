



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two Russian hackers who allegedly stole millions from local entities have been identified by the FBI and a massive award is out for any information about them.

A federal jury unsealed a 10-count indictment against alleged Russian hackers Maksim Yakubets and Igor Turashev on Thursday.

According to the indictment, Yakubets and Turashev had multiple victims in Western Pennsylvania, including two banks, a school district and four companies. The hackers allegedly stole millions of dollars, with the most recent hack happening in March of this year.

A $5 million reward — which the Department of Justice says is the largest for a cyber criminal to date — was offered today for any information leading to the arrest or conviction of Yakubets.

Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski says Yakubets allegedly led a “decade-long cybercrime spree.” He accuses Yakubets of using “two of the most damaging pieces of financial malware ever used,” resulting in losses of tens of millions of dollars.

The malware, dubbed “Bugat” would automate the theft of confidential and personal financial information.

Yakubets was also indicted in Lincoln, Nebraska.

