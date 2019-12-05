  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Credit Card Theft, Hempfield Township, Local TV, Panera Bread, Pennsylvania State Police, Robbery, Robbery Suspect, State Police, Westmoreland County


HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are looking for a suspect accused of stealing an older woman’s pocketbook while she was eating lunch at Panera, then going on a shopping spree.

Police say on Nov. 27 around 11:30 a.m., a 71-year-old woman was eating lunch a Panera Bread in Hempfield Township. The suspect allegedly took the 71-year-old’s pocketbook from her purse.

The suspect then allegedly went to a Best Buy in Hempfield Township and bought an iPad for nearly $1,060. She’s accused of using the victim’s stolen credit card to make the purchase.

The suspect pictured in photos shared by state police is a white woman with medium-length light brown hair. At the time of the theft, she was wearing a black puffer coat with a furry hood and was carrying a silver crossbody purse.

(Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police Troop A)

Anyone with is asked to call Trooper Mitchell at 724-832-3288.

Comments