



PENN HILLS (KDKA) — The friends and family of a fallen Penn Hills police officer gathered Friday to remember his life.

Officer Michael Crawshaw was gunned down in Penn Hills while responding to a disturbance call on Dec. 6, 2009.

Ronald Robinson had just killed someone in a nearby home.

Robinson came outside and saw Crawshaw’s police car.

He ambushed Crawshaw, shooting at his police cruiser several times.

Crawshaw died in his car at just 32 years old. Robinson is serving two life sentences for the murders.

Those in attendance during Friday’s memorial laughed and cried as they shared memories of their loved one.

Penn Hills officer Mike Lappe was one of Crenshaw’s childhood friends.

“I was in total disbelief and shock as those policemen did come to my house,” Lappe said. “At that point, I never realized how many lives would be forever changed by that night.”

Friday’s gathering was the largest crowd in years.

“There’s great support in the community, great support with the law enforcement community,” Penn Hills Police Chief Howard Burton said. “As you see here, the room was filled.”

“I was very, very grateful that everyone came out today to remember Mike,” Michael Crawshaw’s mother Linda Crawshaw said. “This was a beautiful turnout from multiple departments.”

A memorial sits in Penn Hills in remembrance of the fallen officer.