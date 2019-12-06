



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – We have some temps in the 50s on the way later next week, but we’ll have to first get through an incoming cold front.

As cool as it has been, you may not be too happy thinking about a cool front bringing even cooler air to the area.

This morning will be dry with overcast skies back after a little sunshine broke through clouds on Thursday. As cold front passes by, KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley says we can expect a couple of hours of light rain.

He has Pittsburgh’s rain chance starting at 2 p.m. and going through 5 p.m this Friday.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler for Saturday due to front with highs dropping into the upper 30s.

Some morning fog will be possible as warmer air lifts in. Sunday stands out as being dry and warmer with highs near 50 degrees. Rain showers return on Monday with all day rain expected.

Ron Smiley says a light drizzle, eventually turning over to a brief round of snow, is expected on Tuesday. That won’t last for long, though. A significant cold blast impacts the area in middle of next week.

