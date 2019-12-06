STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) — Penn State has agreed to a contract extension for football coach James Franklin through 2025.

The university announced the news of the new six-year contract on Friday in a release.

Other terms were not immediately available.

“It’s not often a coach gets an opportunity to move back to their home state and coach the team they grew up watching,” Franklin said in a university-issued release. “It’s even more rare that it’s a school as rich in history and tradition as Penn State. It’s been an honor and privilege to be the head coach of the Penn State Football program for the last six years.

Franklin and the Nittany Lions (10-2) have played in a bowl game in each of his first six seasons at the helm.

Franklin has won 10 games in the regular season three times.