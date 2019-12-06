MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — 28-year-old Ryan Gilliard has been arrested after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home and beating her and her boyfriend with a hammer.

Gilliard is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of burglary, two counts of simple assault and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.

The incident happened on Oct. 21. According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the scene after a child called, screaming that his mother was bleeding and had been hit by a hammer.

Lowanda Henley and her boyfriend Frederick Couzzens had just returned home and went to bed. Shortly after, they heard the bedroom door open, and Gilliard starting hitting both Couzzens and Henley with a hammer.

Couzzens fought back and was able to get Gilliard on the floor. He then picked up the fallen hammer and chased Gilliard out of the house and down the sidewalk. Couzzens returned to the house.

Henley told officers she believed she left the front door unlocked and positively identified the suspect as her ex-boyfriend Gilliard.

MARS medics took both victims to UPMC McKeesport for treatment.

Couzzens was treated for a small cut directly under his right eye as well as extensive swelling and bruising to both eyes. He was also bleeding from his mouth. Henley had a small cut and swelling above her left eye on her forehead. Both Couzzens and Henley were bleeding when officers arrived at the house.

Gilliard had a preliminary hearing at 1:00 p.m. today. The results of that hearing are unknown at this time.