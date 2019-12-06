



ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Crews are on scene of a two-alarm fire at a Robinson Township apartment building.

The blaze started on the 1000 block of Westpointe Drive in Robinson Township, near the Mall at Robinson.

BREAKING: Apt. fire in Robinson Township. Students at Pittsburgh Technical College lived inside, they were evacuated. More on @KDKA pic.twitter.com/zX7tUFlogb — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) December 6, 2019

Dispatchers say the building was evacuated as firefighters worked to contain the fire, which broke out around 5:45 a.m. Friday morning.

KDKA’s Lindsay Ward reports students of Pittsburgh Technical College live in the apartments. All of the students were moved to another building across the street.

A student who talked to Linday Ward says he alerted his neighbors and helped them evacuate the building. He says he knew the fire was a real threat and not a false alarm.

Students from Pittsburgh Technical College evacuated from apt. fire wrapped themselves in blankets. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/p7O4PBbRd7 — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) December 6, 2019

Students managed to grab their pets and evacuate.

The fire marshal is on scene to investigate the cause of the fire. At least four units sustained smoke and water damage.

The president of Pittsburgh Technical College says out of the 200 students who live in the building, none were seriously injured. One student did hurt their ankle. Another was injured

