



REDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A burglar was shot after attempting to rob a home on the 6000 block of National Pike in Fayette County. He was injured and is being treated at an area hospital.

Police said that 39-year-old Adam Morgan was shot by the homeowner after attempting to rob the house. Morgan then fled from the house and collapsed in a nearby cemetery. Police found Morgan by following the trail of blood that led from the house to the cemetery.

State Police are treating this incident as a home invasion and burglary. They will likely not press charges due to the Castle Doctrine. The state doctrine supports a homeowner’s right to defend their home from intruders.

The identity of the homeowner has not been released. KDKA’s Bob Allen attempted to talk with the homeowner, but the man declined to talk with reporters.

Morgan had just been released from prison on a burglary charge. He was staying in a halfway house at the time. Morgan may also be a suspect in two other burglaries.

Morgan is in police custody and will be arraigned after he recovers from sustained injuries.

