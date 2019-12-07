NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) — A former North Braddock police officer is filing a lawsuit against North Braddock Borough, North Braddock Police Department and other officials.

The former officer is Ryan Johnston. Johnston said he was hired on as a temporary part-time officer and learned over the course of several months that evidence had been taken and tampered with. Allegedly, it was the acting police chief Issac Daniele who was responsible for tampering with evidence.

Johnston then went to the District Attorney’s Office to report this incident, and Daniele tried accusing Johnston of tampering with evidence and thus had grounds to fire him. Johnston claims that his civil rights were violated by his firing. He was fired in late June and tried to appeal but has not heard from borough.

The lawsuit is over 25 pages long. It details a work culture that was aware of evidence going missing “easily.” The FBI was also conducting an investigation about evidence gathering and planned to use Johnston as a witness.

One notable incident in the suit describes Daniele allegedly never submitting seized marijuana packages from a case to the crime lab and stealing $8,700 from a wall safe.

North Braddock Mayor Tom Whyel is one of the officials Johnston is suing. The suit was filed Dec. 3.

Stay with KDKA as we follow this story.