LAWRENCEVILLE (KDKA) — Officials seized more than 3,000 bags of heroin and nearly $10,000 in cash during a drug bust in Lawrenceville.
According to the criminal complaint, agents with the Attorney General’s Office executed a search warren at the Doughboy Square Apartments on Butler Street on Thursday.
When inside, agents found approximately $9,261 in cash, more than 3,000 bags of heroin, roughly 61 grams of suspected cocaine, approximately 24 grams of suspected heroin and approximately 26 grams of suspected crack cocaine.
Two stolen guns were also found in the apartment.
Darrell Williams is facing several charges.
