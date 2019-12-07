  • KDKA TVOn Air

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) – State troopers in Ohio say a driver ran into a traffic while he was being arrested along on Interstate 71 and was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer.

The State Highway Patrol says the driver was pulled over early Saturday in Fayette County after trooped suspected he was driving while impaired.

Troopers say 31-year-old Jonathon Richards, of Hamilton, pulled away and ran from them while he was being arrested. The incident closed the southbound lanes of I-71 for several hours early Saturday.

