PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A cold and frosty start to Saturday under mainly clear skies and calm winds. Highs will struggle to make it to 40 degrees.

Tomorrow, after another cold and frosty start, we warm up above normal with high pressure overhead and hold on to the 50 degree range through the start of the work week.

Along with the rising temperatures comes moisture and widespread rain for Monday, which will then switch to snow showers for Tuesday with temperatures dropping throughout the day. Wednesday will be a shock to the system as we may not even make it to 30 degrees for our high.