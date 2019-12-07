



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Port Authority is hosting a “Loop The Loop” event this weekend to commemorate the end of Port Authority’s use of Neoplan USA buses.

Today and tomorrow, Port Authority will operate the 96A-Golden Triangle route. The route has not been used by Port Authority in more than 30 years. Starting 9 a.m. through 8:15 p.m. on both days, buses will leave from the East Busway – Penn Station Stop C every 45 minutes. No fare will be charged for passengers.

Neoplan USA buses have been used by Pittsburgh since 1982, but only two are currently in operation. They will be retired after this weekend.

In a press release, Pittsburgh Port Authority stated that they were “celebrating the past and looking toward the future of public transit in Allegheny County.”