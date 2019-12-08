Filed Under:Celebrity Death, Local TV, Rapper, Seizure


CHICAGO (KDKA) – The rapper Juice Wrld is reportedly dead after suffering a seizure.

The 21-year-old rapper Juice Wrld had a seizure in Chicago’s Midway airport, TMZ reports.

He was at Stage AE in Pittsburgh this spring.

Pittsburgh Steelers Juju Smith-Schuster tweeted a tribute to the rapper.

“This man got me through so much in life & the fact that he’s not here anymore kills me. Felt like yesterday when we were backstage talking about video games and you playing death row on a PSP. Thank you for all the great memories. Rest Easy King Juice,” the tweet read.

Comments