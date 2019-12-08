CHICAGO (KDKA) – The rapper Juice Wrld is reportedly dead after suffering a seizure.
The 21-year-old rapper Juice Wrld had a seizure in Chicago’s Midway airport, TMZ reports.
He was at Stage AE in Pittsburgh this spring.
This man got me through so much in life & the fact that he’s not here anymore kills me. Felt like yesterday when we were backstage talking about video games and you playing death row on a PSP. Thank you for all the great memories. Rest Easy King Juice. ❤️ #rip @JuiceWorlddd pic.twitter.com/CdUD8FoE9L
— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) December 8, 2019
Pittsburgh Steelers Juju Smith-Schuster tweeted a tribute to the rapper.
