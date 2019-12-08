  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:30 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:30 PMMadam Secretary
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PM#1 Cochran Sports Showdown
    12:05 AMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Pedestrian Accident, Local News, Mercer County, Pedestrian Accident, Pedestrian Hit By Car, Pedestrian Killed

MERCER, Pa. (KDKA) — A pedestrian was struck and killed on Perry Highway in Sandy Creek Township, Mercer County, around 6 p.m. on Friday.

46-year-old Aquilla David Yoder was returning to his residence after going to the roadside mailbox at 6:12 p.m. A driver going northbound fatally hit Yoder.

It was dark by this time, and although there were no inclement weather conditions, there were no street lights in the area.

Yoder was determined to be dead by the time investigators arrived. No charges will be pressed against the driver.

Comments