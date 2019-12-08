Comments
MERCER, Pa. (KDKA) — A pedestrian was struck and killed on Perry Highway in Sandy Creek Township, Mercer County, around 6 p.m. on Friday.
46-year-old Aquilla David Yoder was returning to his residence after going to the roadside mailbox at 6:12 p.m. A driver going northbound fatally hit Yoder.
It was dark by this time, and although there were no inclement weather conditions, there were no street lights in the area.
Yoder was determined to be dead by the time investigators arrived. No charges will be pressed against the driver.
