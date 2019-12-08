OAKLAND (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh held a free holiday open house today, showcasing their notable Nationality Rooms decked out in festive decorations just in time for the holiday season.
Austrian Room: A music sheet of “Silent Night, Holy Night” tells the story of how the symbolic melody was born on Christmas Eve in 1878 –in a small village near Salzburg. (Aimee Obidzinski/University of Pittsburgh)
Israel Heritage Room: In the Israel Heritage Room, a menorah and dreidels add a festive touch in honoring Hanukkah, the Festival of Lights.(Don Henderson/University of Pittsburgh)
The university has 31 Nationality Rooms. Guests were educated about how different cultures around the world celebrate during the holiday season.
African Heritage Room: This year, the African Heritage Committee placed décor to draw attention to scholars who have been sent to study abroad with the generosity of their Committee scholarships. (Photo Credit: University of Pittsburgh)
Performers sang and danced to traditional songs in the Commons Room in the center of the Cathedral of Learning. International foods and merchandise were offered to guests as well.
The event was held from noon to 4 p.m. today in the Cathedral of Learning.
Polish Room: The Polish Room featuresdozynki, colorful harvest wreaths embellished with flowers and stars that are hung from the ceiling.(Aimee Obidzinski/University of Pittsburgh)
The university typically decorates the Nationality Rooms every December to celebrate each nation’s unique way of celebrating festivities.
You must log in to post a comment.