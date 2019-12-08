GLENDALE, Az. (KDKA) — A duck can survive in the desert.

That’s what Devlin Hodges proved Sunday as the Steelers beat the Arizona Cardinals on the road 23-17.

Thousands of Steelers fans traveled to Glendale, while thousands more watched in Pittsburgh.

At 8-5 and holding onto a wild card spot, the Steelers are a pleasant surprise for their fans.

“Losing all those weapons, with having the chance to be a wild card team and a force in the playoffs, that’s impressive,” said Mike Zwolinski of Green Tree.

Nothing is more surprising than the play of Hodges.

The Samford University product is the first undrafted rookie quarterback to win each of his first three starts.

“I feel like he got more comfortable, so he’s just playing great,” said Cecil Tartt of Monessen. “We should have put him in a little earlier.”

With Sunday night’s win, the worst the Steelers can finish is 8-8, meaning Mike Tomlin has yet to coach a losing season in Pittsburgh.

“He’s a candidate for coach of the year,” said Zwolinski.

The Steelers remain the 6th seed in the AFC.

They host the Buffalo Bills, who are currently the 5th seed, next Sunday night.

If the Steelers beat the Bills, the Steelers will take over the 1st wild card spot in the AFC.