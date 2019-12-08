  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PM60 Minutes
    8:30 PMGod Friended Me
    9:30 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:30 PMMadam Secretary
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arizona Cardinals, Local News, Local Sports, Local Sports News, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittsburgh Steelers Injuries, Vance McDonald


GLENDALE, Az. (KDKA) — Tight end Steelers’ player Vance McDonald was pulled from Sunday’s game after being injured on the field.

He is currently in the locker room being evaluated for a possible concussion. He has not yet returned to the game, which is now in the 4th Quarter.

Comments