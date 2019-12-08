Comments
GLENDALE, Az. (KDKA) — Tight end Steelers’ player Vance McDonald was pulled from Sunday’s game after being injured on the field.
He is currently in the locker room being evaluated for a possible concussion. He has not yet returned to the game, which is now in the 4th Quarter.
#Steelers TE Vance McDonald has been taken to the locker room to be evaluated for a possible concussion. His return is questionable to today’s game.
— Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 8, 2019
You must log in to post a comment.