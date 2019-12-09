PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department awarded 13 mini-grants amounting to more than $100,000 to local organizations that serve African American communities.

The official amount the groups received is $113,552, which will be used to increase access to healthy food, create options for physical activity and connect residents to clinical care. Plans to implement these programs are set to begin in August of 2020.

The 13 organizations that received the mini-grants are listed below:

Macedonia FACE

Obama PTSA

Homewood Children’s Village

Civically

Youth Opportunities Development/Grind Hard Training

Olivia E. Doswell

Pittsburgh Major Taylor Cycling Club

Pittsburgh Black Pride

Allen Place

Homewood Concerned Citizens

Ebenezer Baptist Church

Women Empowered for Entrepreneurial Excellence

Kenny’s Homewood

“Thanks to funding through our Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health (REACH) grant, and with additional funding provided by the Highmark Foundation, we are very pleased to announce these awards to local organizations that are tackling health equity and chronic disease risk factors in their communities,” said ACHD Deputy Director of Community Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Dr. Roderick Harris.

“We look forward to continuing to work with these groups so that we can better understand and address critical issues in these high-risk, priority areas.”

The neighborhoods where the groups will be working include McKeesport, Clairton, Northside, Garfield, Larimer/Homewood/East Hills, Wilkinsburg and the Hill District.

“Highmark Foundation has been a strong supporter of the Allegheny County Health Department’s efforts to help more people live healthy, sustainable lives. These mini-grants will be highly effective in improving rates of chronic disease and health outcomes,” said Yvonne Cook, President, Highmark Foundation.

“By working together to expand the health department’s capacity to address health equity we will continue to break down barriers to healthy living and work to create healthy communities.”