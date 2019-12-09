



ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Medics responding to a multi-vehicle crash on I-279 South were struck by a tractor trailer on Monday.

Medics from Ross/West View Emergency Medical Services Authority and McCandless/Franklin Park responded to a multi-vehicle crash just past the I-79 interchange on I-279 southbound at 3 p.m.

Just after the medics from Ross/West View arrived, their ambulance was hit by a tractor trailer, which rolled over coming off from I-79 and onto I-279 southbound.

The ambulance was severely dented from the crash, but the crew inside the vehicle only suffered minor injuries due to being buckled in their seats.

The driver of the tractor trailer was trapped from how the trailer rolled over, and the crew rushed to help them out of the vehicle after recovering from the immediate shock.

The medics from McCandless/Franklin Park treated the victims of the first multi-vehicle crash. The second crash between the trailer and the ambulance mandated that another medic crew, three rescue trucks and Pennsylvania State Police among others had to show up to the scene.

The driver of the tractor trailer only suffered minor injuries as well as the victims of the first crash.

The ambulance is expected to be totaled, and the other vehicles also received a lot of damage in the crashes.

Ross/West View Emergency Medical Services Authority stated that the incident exemplified drivers’ need to slow down on the roadways, particularly around emergency vehicles.