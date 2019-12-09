



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One of the most important faces of Western PA high school sports has passed away.

According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette High School Sports guru Mike White, Charles “Ace” Heberling died on Monday at the age of 93.

“Sad day for WPIAL high school sports. The man everyone knew simply as “Ace” has died. Oh, the stories of Ace and his time as director of the WPIAL. Truly was one of a kind.”

Heberling served as the WPIAL Director from 1976-1997 and was the first full-time director of the organization. He also spent 23 years as an NFL official spent time as an NFL replay official afterwards. Before his professional career, Heberling attending Washington and Jefferson College where he was a multi-sport athlete, letting in both football and baseball.

“Our condolences go out to the family of Chuck “Ace” Heberling who unfortunately passed away today at the age of 93. Ace was the first full-time executive director of the WPIAL and held that position for 21 years. He was instrumental in making the league what it is today.”

According to the Post-Gazette, he was known for bringing the league into the modern era. In 1992, Heberling started the WPIAL Scholar-Athlete program which has awarded over 50 students scholarships from more than 40 high schools. He established the WPIAL offices in Green Tree. He was credited with getting the football championships to Three Rivers Stadium in the 80s. Girls sports also grew under the leadership of Heberling with the addition of girls soccer and others.