



NEVILLE ISLAND (KDKA) — A mother claims a coach hit her 10-year-old daughter to the ice during the handshake line after a youth hockey tournament game on Neville Island.

Vanessa Janzen says her daughter was hit following the AYR Rockets game on Nov. 30 against Clarington Flames at the RMU Island Sports Center. Both teams are from Canada and were in town for the tournament.

Janzen is claiming one of the Flames’ coaches hit her daughter, who plays for the Rockets.

WATCH: Video Shows The Alleged Incident



“This is just unacceptable,” Janzen said. “Never in my years of being around hockey, my entire life, have I ever witnessed something like this.”

The alleged hit sent her daughter crashing to the ice.

Janzen didn’t see the alleged incident until she watched the video later that night.

She says the Flames’ coaches seemed frustrated after her daughter collided with one of their players.

In her daughter’s age group, hits are not allowed and Janzen says her daughter served a penalty in the game.

“She’s small, She’s mighty, she’s gritty,” Janzen said. “But whatever the motive was behind his actions, she didn’t deserve something like this.”

According to Janzen, her daughter has been nervous about going back on the ice.

But she has played in a few games and shaken hands with the opposing coaches without any incidents.

“Her head coach has been very supportive, her whole team of coaches has been supportive,” Janzen said. “They are doing everything they can to return the love of the game.”

Now the family is looking to press charges against the Flames’ assistant coach.

The Janzen’s want parents to watch out for their children and protect them from physical situations with coaches.

“I think what is right is we have to get him removed from coaching,” Janzen said.

The Robert Morris Police are investigating the incident.

KDKA reached out to team leaders with the Flames and the tournament’s organizers but didn’t hear back.