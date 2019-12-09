Comments
FRANKLIN PARK (KDKA) — Penndot is advising motorists to avoid I-79 due to a truck crash at the I-279/I-79 split in Franklin Park Borough.
Officials say there are significant delays because of the crash on Monday.
#TrafficAlert ⚠️ Significant delays are occurring on southbound I-79 due to a truck crash at the I-279/I-79 split in Franklin Park Borough. Motorists should consider alternate routes.
— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) December 9, 2019
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.