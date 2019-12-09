  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:30 PMExtra
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    9:00 PMAll Rise
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Franklin Park, I-279, I-79, Local TV, PennDOT, Traffic


FRANKLIN PARK (KDKA) — Penndot is advising motorists to avoid I-79 due to a truck crash at the I-279/I-79 split in Franklin Park Borough.

Officials say there are significant delays because of the crash on Monday.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Comments