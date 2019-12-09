PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officials need help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.
Saniyah Gates is from the Hill District but attends South Hills Middle School.
She did not return home from school on Monday.
She was last seen wearing a Columbia jacket with a red hooded sweatshirt underneath. She also had on faded blue jeans.
She is described as 5-foot-4 and 160 pounds.
Please call 412-323-7141 with any information.
https://www.facebook.com/PittsburghPolice/posts/2467392733499563?__xts__%5B0%5D=68.ARAnZpipsQYUZHyhGUp66L1_rjkXT7BvovqjiP35JtbW7LBHdWdTGEBYplhEjTJpv_H1KV9IHYKMAvreG4YfFnyw9fg4ZxiM3wkV2PTO6Ao0uWb2FIgw6eyVzsKoEHr80sOInYVHErRVf1yV6H5HJhuGrb4dTikv2RLj2_mpFeb-j6A_mt-yZRWr1wPc-GYTwbykpAIneMjuoPTsM-0GLpP7sSpa4X9xwGKieEu2xFTz6QGYa_VWDAQ9GWRlFU4dakBV3o3f9GrbjOdNrBOrAn8pN2835ZKUByGtXV48VR7CUTokrFgZmKK6ZvVl4XDaZ3Jq_8JRIKZSLPUKNzkn05hl39nw&__tn__=-R
